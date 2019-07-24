New PennDOT data shows roundabouts safer for intersections
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Monday announced new data that shows improved safety statistics at intersections that use roundabouts to funnel traffic. The 19 roundabouts sampled are intersections that were previously controlled with stop signs or signals.
Part of Schuylkill Expressway eastbound closed all weekend for construction
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced closure and detour plans Friday in preparation for weekend construction on I-76 East near Center City.
Pa. to let voters apply online for absentee ballots
Pennsylvanians who will not be able to vote in person this fall can apply online for absentee ballots for the first time, officials announced Monday.
Lanes on I-95, I-295 to close for roadwork in Bucks County
Bucks County commuters should be wary of forthcoming road closures.
Pa. state lawmakers hope to bring back license plate stickers
Some state lawmakers are sponsoring a bill that would bring back the tiny sticker on the license plates of Pennsylvania vehicles.
I-76 eastbound scheduled to close in Center City over weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that I-76 east will close over the weekend as crews work to repair the busy stretch of highway.
Chestnut Street Bridge scheduled to close for 1 year for construction, PennDOT says
The Chestnut Street Bridge is scheduled to close Monday night for one year, PennDOT officials announced Sunday.
PennDOT to roll out gender-neutral option for driver's license
Pennsylvanians who prefer not to be identified as male or female will soon have a gender-neutral option on their state-issued driver's licenses.
Construction closes I-95 South ramp to Girard Avenue for 2 years
The ramp from I-95 South to Girard Avenue in Philadelphia will be closed for two years due to construction.