"It makes your insides feel better" Philly residents enjoy the beautiful weather Tuesday

After months of snow and cold, people in the Delaware Valley flocked outdoors Monday, March 31, to enjoy a burst of spring weather, with Rittenhouse Square turning into a hub of activity as temperatures climbed into the high 70s.

Warm weather draws crowds to Rittenhouse Square

What we know:

People filled Rittenhouse Square, relaxing on blankets, listening to music and enjoying the sunshine as the city saw its warmest day in months.

Many described the day as "glorious," "phenomenal" and "enlightened," with some saying it helped lift their mood after a tough winter.

Rebecca Schatz of South Philadelphia said, "Lay in the park on a blanket, listen to people play jazz just be outside." Street saxophone performer Ikechi Onyenaka of Upper Darby added, "I think everybody is excited for this 70 degree weather. It’s a breath of fresh air."

Some took the opportunity to try new activities or simply enjoy the outdoors. "I just went to a fitness class and now I got some honey, getting some plants, I just moved here so I’m soaking it all in," said Cassidy Glunt of Rittenhouse, who just moved from Pittsburgh last week.

The warm weather brought a sense of community, with people gathering, talking and making the most of the day.

Jade Evans of University City said, "It brings people together, brings people outside and gets people talking."

Longtime Rittenhouse Square resident Gloria Collins said, "It makes your insides feel better. You feel good inside and you have a better perspective out for the world."

Many people, including Zachary Brandeis of Center City, took advantage of the weather to relax and unwind. "Look at this. Look at all the people. Look at the sun. We got elbows out. We got knees out. We got skin out. I’m just thankful to be out," said Brandeis.

After a winter marked by heavy snowstorms and the Blizzard of 2026, people said the sunshine and warmth were a welcome change.

Evans summed up the feeling: "Seasonal depression babe, seasonal depression."

The day’s weather was not only a mood booster but also a chance for people to reconnect with neighbors and enjoy the city’s outdoor spaces.

What’s next for the weather

The warm weather is not expected to last, with a cold front and rain forecast to arrive by Wednesday afternoon. People are encouraged to enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.

The brief taste of spring gave residents a much-needed break from the cold, but changes are on the way.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the upcoming cold front and rain will last or when the next warm spell will arrive.