Philly Pictionary Contest Rules

Who Can Enter:

1. Entrants must be legal Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WTXF, and Fox First Run, LLC (collectively, "Sponsor"), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter:

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per e-mail address per day. The contest runs on weekdays from July 12, 2021 until August 6, 2021. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on the day the clue is aired.

4. To enter, watch Pictionary at 1 p.m. on Fox 29 each weekday between July 12th and August 6th, 2021. Watch for the Philly Pictionary contest that will air during a commercial break of the show. Each day a drawing will be shown and you will be asked to guess what the drawing is supposed to be. FOX 29 will be the final judge if a guess is correct. Go to fox29.com/contests to enter your guess, and follow all instructions to complete the online entry. If, for any reason, the Philly Pictionary Contest is not telecast, then FOX may do one of the following, in its discretion: i) cancel the giveaway for the day or days in question, or ii) publish the drawing on Sponsor’s website and revise the entry deadline for the day or days in question if necessary.

5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of Sponsor’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. One winner with the correct answer will be selected by random drawing each weekday between July 12, 2021 and August 6, 2021.

The Prize:

7. The winner each day will receive: $500 prize. The prize money is provided by: Fox First Run, LLC.

8. The winner will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about the day of selection. The winner will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in a manner determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion within 2 days of the date of notification or they will be disqualified. If the winner cannot be reached, or if a winner does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, the Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

9. Prizes cannot be substituted for any other items by the winner. The winner cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

10. The winner is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

11. Only one prize will be awarded each day of the contest. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within this giveaway period, and during any 30-day window, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the number of correct entries received.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

14. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox29.com, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WTXF, Fox29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106 for a period of at least 30 days following the end of the entry period of the giveaway.

15. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope after March 2, 2020, to: Philly Pictionary Contest Watch and Win Promotion, WTXF, Fox 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s use of entrants’ personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at www.fox29.com.