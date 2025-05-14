Suspects sought after triple stabbing at bar in Delaware County

article

The Brief Police are asking for the public's help to identify a stabbing suspect and his accused accomplice. The stabbing happened at a bar in Delaware County this past weekend. Three victims were injured.



Three victims were injured this past weekend when a bar fight in Delaware County escalated into a stabbing.

What we know:

A victim was found with multiple stab wounds when officers arrived at B's Que Shot Lounge on Baltimore Avenue in Lansdowne early Saturday morning.

Two other victims had already been rushed to a local hospital.

Police say the stabbing stemmed from a fist fight, and that security footage showed one man stab all three victims.

A second man seen in the video is said to be an accomplice to the crime, according to police.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the victims have not been released, along with their identities.

It is also unknown what sparked the initial fight.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects' identities to contact them.