Philadelphia weather: Tornado warnings expire as strong storms leave behind flooding

The Brief A strong system of thunderstorms rolled over the Philadelphia-area on Satuday, triggering widespread tornado warnings. There are no confirmed reports that a tornado touched down so far. The pounding rain also caused widespread flooding in parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.



A strong thunderstorm rolled across the Philadelphia area on Friday, touching off widespread tornado warnings in parts of New Jersey and flooding rain.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for five counties – Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, and Gloucester – early Friday afternoon.

So far there are no confirmed reports that a tornado touched down during the violent storms, but weather investigators will provide more information soon.

What we know:

A strong system of thunderstorms struck the Philadelphia-area on Friday afternoon, triggering widespread tornado warnings and flooding.

The National Weather Service began issuing Tornado Warnings just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, beginning in Cumberland and Salem counties.

The Tornado Warnings eventually grew to parts of five counties, including Atlantic, Camden, Cape May and Gloucester.

There have been no confirmed reports that a tornado touched down in New Jersey on Friday, but the National Weather Service will investigate.

What's next:

Forecasters are confident that the brunt of the nasty has passed, but a chance of a late-day pop-up storm remains possible.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Saturday with sultry highs expected to reach the mid-80s in Philadelphia and the suburbs.

The gem of the weekend will be on Sunday when forecasters say highs will be in the mid-70s with uninterrupted sunshine.

What you can do:

For the latest updates on the severe weather, download the free FOX LOCAL app.