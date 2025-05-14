Teen escapes after being held captive, abused by South Jersey couple for years: officials

article

The Brief An 18-year-old who officials say endured years of abuse was able to escape captivity from a South Jersey home last week. Disturbing details of the case involve a child being forced to live in a dog crate, then chained up in a padlocked bathroom. Officials say she was also sexually abused by the male suspect.



A South Jersey couple is facing a list of charges for a disturbing case of child abuse where officials say a girl was forced to endure deplorable living conditions while being sexually abused, before she was able to escape years later.

What we know:

An investigation was launched into an alleged house of horrors in Gloucester Township after an 18-year-old victim escaped last week with the help of a neighbor.

The victim told law enforcement that she had been abused by Brenda Spencer, 38, and Branndon Mosley, 41, since 2018, when she was removed from school and held captive in the couple's home.

Over the years, officials say the victim was forced to live in a dog crate, before being chained up in a padlocked bathroom, then put in a bare room with just a bucket as a toilet.

An alarm system would alert the couple if she tried to leave, and she was only let out periodically, including when family would visit.

She was also reported being beaten with a belt and sexually abused by Mosley.

Following her escape last week, detectives searched the home to find squalid conditions with another 13-year-old, as well as numerous dogs, chinchillas, and other animals living in the home.

Dig deeper:

Spencer and Mosley are both charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal restraint, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and related offenses.

Mosley, who worked for SEPTA as a train conductor, is also charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and related offenses.

The couple has been remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending detention hearings in Superior Court.