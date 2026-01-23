Philly snow forecast: Double-digit snowfall totals expected this weekend with freezing cold temps

The Brief Up to a foot of snow is expected in Philly and South Jersey, with even higher snowfall total north of the city. Along with the snow, forecasters say temperatures will plummet into the 20s with wind chills that will make it feel colder. A winter storm watch will go into effect on Saturday night and won't expire until the storm wraps up on Monday.



Double-digit snowfall totals are expected in Philadelphia and parts of the suburbs from a weekend storm that will bring freezing cold temperatures along with it.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for significant snow and ice that will go into effect Saturday night and won't expire until Monday.

When will it snow?

Timeline:

Forecasters believe the snow will begin to fall in the Philadelphia area early Saturday morning and last throughout the day on Sunday.

Widespread snow will be heavy at times during the midday hours in southeastern Pennsylvania and most of South Jersey.

Artic air pushed into our region from a Polar Vortex will send temperatures crashing into the 20s, making icing a major concern this weekend.

Snow will continue overnight into Monday, when forecasters expect the storm to wrap during the mid-morning hours.

How much will it snow?

What we know:

Weather models are still coming together on the expected impact of the storm, but most agree that there's potential for double-digit snowfall totals in most places.

FOX 29's Weather Authority says parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, and South Jersey can expect 8-12" of snow when all is said and done.

Philadelphia could get up to a foot of snow this weekend, with even higher totals north of the city.

The National Weather Service's Friday morning forecaster calls for 12-18" of snow in the Philadelphia area, with a mix of ice and rain in areas southeast of I-95.

Even higher snowfall totals of up to 18" are possible in places far north of the city, including parts of Montgomery, Bucks and Berks counties.

How you can stay up to date about the weekend weather

Bitter cold temperatures

Dig deeper:

Along with the snow, forecasters are warning of bitterly cold temperatures with an added wind chill that will make it feel even colder.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday in the Philadelphia area are expected to barely crack 20 degrees, with overnight lows in the teens.

Preparing for snow

What you can do:

Road crews around the area will spend the next several days securing salt and brine rations and readying snow plows in preparation for the storm.

Chris Loschiavo, Director of Public Works for Plymouth Township told FOX 29 that he hopes to receive 500 tons worth of new salt shipments before the snow hits.

Residents, meanwhile, are urged to do their part to help keep walkways and sidewalks safe by salting and shoveling when necessary.

PECO recommends having a fully charged cell phone and flashlights with extra batteries ready in case of a power outage.

Residents are also reminded to check on neighbors, especially the elderly or those with limited mobility, and to stay off the roads if conditions worsen.

National impact

Big picture view:

More than 235 million people across more than 40 states, from Arizona to Maine, are in the path of the potentially historic winter storm that's expected to extend over 2,000 miles and deliver crippling snow and ice, beginning Friday.

Over 15 states stretching across a massive corridor from New Mexico through the South to the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic coasts are bracing for widespread power outages. The ice and snow will weigh down tree branches and powerlines and knock out electricity, perhaps for days.

Airports across the country will likely see days of significant cancellations and delays.

Major airlines have issued travel waivers for flights this weekend across most of the eastern two-thirds of the country ahead of the winter storm. American, Delta, United and Southwest, have all issued expansive travel waivers for dozens of airports across the country beginning Friday. JetBlue and Spirit have issued similar waivers. Hundreds of flight cancellations are expected this weekend.

The storm is expected to impact the vast majority of air travel hubs all told, including Dallas, St. Louis, Nashville, Charlotte, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and New York.

The storm is expected to impact the vast majority of air travel hubs all told, including Dallas, St. Louis, Nashville, Charlotte, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and New York.