Philly snow forecast: Winter storm watch issued, latest snowfall total predictions

The Brief Philadelphia could see a foot or more of snow this weekend, while areas south of the city can expect lower snowfall totals. Forecasters believe the snow will start around midnight Sunday and last through the morning, with a wintry mix possible. Temperatures during the storm will be in the 20s on Saturday and Sunday, raising concerns for freezing rain and icing.



Philadelphia is bracing for a significant snowstorm this weekend that forecasters say could bring a foot of snow to the city and parts of the suburbs.

Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the entire Philadelphia area for significant snow accumulation, mixing with sleet and freezing rain.

The weather advisory will go into effect Saturday night and last until Monday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch was issued for the entire Philadelphia area.

How you can stay up to date about the weekend weather

How much will it snow?

What we know:

Snowfall prediction models are still trying to get a grip on exactly how much snow to expect, and the final track of the storm will greatly impact accumulations.

As of Thursday morning, the European Model predicts 13" of snow in Philadelphia, while the GFS Model has more bold snowfall predictions of around 17".

FOX 29's Sue Serio predicts between 8-12" of snow in Philadelphia.

FOX 29's Weather Authority believes Philadelphia and the suburbs north and west can expect 8-12", while South Jersey and Delaware will see between 4-8"

Snowfall totals are largely dependent on where the rain-snow line will ultimately fall on Sunday.

When will it snow?

Timeline:

Forecasters believe the snowstorm will begin around midnight Sunday, with widespread snow throughout the morning.

What happens with the track of the storm after the morning hours is where the two major forecasting models differ as of Thursday.

European Model

The more bashful European Model has morning snow switching to a wintry mix in Philadelphia and parts of South Jersey during the afternoon.

The rain-snow line will expand during the afternoon and evening to cover Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor, with rain on the coast.

Areas to the north, like Reading and The Poconos, will see all snow from Sunday into Monday.

GFS Model

Snow lovers will be rooting for the GFS Model to take shape, promising uninterrupted snowfall from Sunday morning through Monday.

As of Thursday, the forecasting model shows widespread snow for the Philadelphia area starting Sunday, with the rain-snow line staying far south.

Uninterrupted snow will last through most of Monday, wrapping up sometime after midnight.

Freezing cold temps

What we know:

Mild temperatures on Thursday and Friday will plummet into the 20s ahead of the weekend storm, raising concerns about freezing rain and icy surfaces.

Forecasters say the high on Saturday and Sunday will be around 20 degrees, with lows in the teens and added wind chills that will make it feel even colder.

The bitter cold will continue into next week, with temps remaining in the 20s through midweek.