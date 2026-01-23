Philly snowstorm: Mayor Parker to share city's preparations for weekend winter storm

The Brief Mayor Parker and city officials will provide an update on preparations being made for this weekend's winter storm. Philly is expected to receive 8-12" of snow from Sunday to Monday, with freezing temps and a brutal wind chill. The last time snowfall accumulations hit double-digits in Philadelphia was almost exactly a decade ago.



Mayor Cherelle Parker and city officials on Friday will discuss preparations being made for this weekend's winter storm that could bring double-digit snowfall.

Forecasters are calling for up to a foot of snow in Philadelphia from Sunday into Monday, which could mark the city's largest snowstorm in a decade.

What we know:

Parker will hold a 10 a.m. press conference at the city's Office of Emergency Management building in North Philadelphia.

"The city's emergency planning is already underway, including ongoing operations and enhanced staff coordination across intergovernmental agencies," officials said.

You can watch the press conference by using the live player above, or on FOX 29's YouTube page.

Latest forecast

Local perspective:

Forecasters are bracing for a massive winter storm, the likes of which the City of Philadelphia has not seen in a decade when over 22" fell.

This storm likely won't reach the 20" mark in Philadelphia, but forecasters believe accumulations could reach double-digits.

Snow is expected to start early Sunday morning and last into Monday, with a blast of artic air that will make temps in the 20s feel much colder.

A winter storm watch will go into effect on Saturday night and remain in place until the storm wraps up on Monday.