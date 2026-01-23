Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County
6
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Berks County, Monroe County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Ocean County, Mercer County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Somerset County, Coastal Ocean County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Western Chester County, Eastern Chester County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Northwestern Burlington County, Gloucester County, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Salem County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, New Castle County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Northampton County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Western Chester County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Mercer County, Somerset County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Southeastern Burlington County, Northwestern Burlington County, Camden County, Coastal Ocean County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Gloucester County, Ocean County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Kent County, New Castle County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County

Philly snowstorm: Mayor Parker to share city's preparations for weekend winter storm

By
Updated  January 23, 2026 10:32am EST
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Mayor Parker and city officials will provide an update on preparations being made for this weekend's winter storm.
    • Philly is expected to receive 8-12" of snow from Sunday to Monday, with freezing temps and a brutal wind chill.
    • The last time snowfall accumulations hit double-digits in Philadelphia was almost exactly a decade ago.

NEW CASTLE - Mayor Cherelle Parker and city officials on Friday will discuss preparations being made for this weekend's winter storm that could bring double-digit snowfall.

Forecasters are calling for up to a foot of snow in Philadelphia from Sunday into Monday, which could mark the city's largest snowstorm in a decade.

What we know:

Parker will hold a 10 a.m. press conference at the city's Office of Emergency Management building in North Philadelphia.

"The city's emergency planning is already underway, including ongoing operations and enhanced staff coordination across intergovernmental agencies," officials said.

You can watch the press conference by using the live player above, or on FOX 29's YouTube page.

Featured

Philly snow forecast: Double-digit snowfall totals expected this weekend with freezing cold temps
article

Philly snow forecast: Double-digit snowfall totals expected this weekend with freezing cold temps

Double-digit snowfall totals are expected in Philadelphia and parts of the suburbs from a weekend storm that will bring freezing cold temperatures along with it.

Latest forecast

Local perspective:

Forecasters are bracing for a massive winter storm, the likes of which the City of Philadelphia has not seen in a decade when over 22" fell.

This storm likely won't reach the 20" mark in Philadelphia, but forecasters believe accumulations could reach double-digits.

Philly snow forecast: Double digit snowfall totals expected from weekend storm

Philly snow forecast: Double digit snowfall totals expected from weekend storm

FOX 29's Sue Serio has the latest on this weekend's snowstorm that could bring double digit snowfall totals to parts of the Philadelphia region.

Snow is expected to start early Sunday morning and last into Monday, with a blast of artic air that will make temps in the 20s feel much colder.

A winter storm watch will go into effect on Saturday night and remain in place until the storm wraps up on Monday.

WeatherCherelle ParkerNews