Philly workers adapt to record-breaking heat on Thursday

The Brief Thursday's high of 91 in Philadelphia broke a high set back in 2002. Many people around Philadelphia had to battle the heat to get work done. Above-average temperatures are expected to continue on Friday.



Thursday is another record-breaking weather day for the Delaware Valley, and it’s only April. The FOX29 Weather Authority said the old record of 90 degrees was set back in 2002.

Not everybody was able to beat the heat Thursday. Instead, some had to make peace with the conditions because their job or passion depended on it.

The sunlight and the rising temperature during the early afternoon made gardener Robin Potter question her timing.

"I probably should not have come in the middle of the day," said Potter, a Washington Square West resident. "I probably should’ve been here at about 8 o’clock in the morning, but I was doing something else."

Potter has a plot at the South Street Community Garden and came prepared, sporting a hat and light, loose clothing. However, she hopes this premature heat takes a pause.

"I mean if May is like this, I’m going to have to rethink what I’m planting for June and July because there’s plants that do really well in the heat," she said.

Down South Street, Laura Dingle and her team at Bauder Audio have been hard at work with a delivery for Theatre of Living Arts.

"I’d say in the winter it’s more difficult," said Dingle. "You’re tired, it’s dark, and you’ll be sweating underneath of all of your layers."

Dingle said Thursday’s weather is a tease of what’s to come for the business, given they get more partnerships once summer arrives.

Down further, Taste Taco Bar has been getting ready for its Cinco de Mayo opening, and Philly Doors is a part of the process.

"We’ll be ok. We have soda, we’re trying to cool down inside," said Jack Tille, the owner of Philly Doors.

Tille said more pauses are needed during these summer-like conditions, but his team is used to year-round work.

"A job is a job," said Tille. "We have to make money."

Were not in the clear—the FOX29 Weather Authority said to expect well above-average temperatures Friday.