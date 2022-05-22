'Please contact us': Family, friends search for a Delaware County man, missing almost a week

Family, friends and people from across Delaware County showed up Sunday to search for a local business owner. He left his job almost a week ago and has been missing ever since.

"George, if you’re out there, please contact us. We love you," Debbie O’Connor said.

A desperate plea from the sister of George Hughes, who went missing six days ago.

Debbie O’Connor says her brother disappeared from his auto-body business in Broomall, off West Chester Pike, Monday, after getting in an argument with a family member.

A customer spotted him near the Giant in Edgemont Square Shopping Center some time between 2 and 4 that afternoon.

But, since then? Nothing.

"This is not characteristic of him. He has never taken off like this before and we don’t understand what has happened," O’Connor explained. "He has a ton of friends, a ton of people that love him."

O’Connor says her brother, a husband and parent, was struggling with a recent death in the family and on getting business back after COVID-19.

With family, friends and other volunteers, they searched Ridley Creek Park Sunday morning, not far from the shopping center.

"We need all the help we can get, because we lost a trail that we thought we were following up on at the park and we’re not seeing anything," O’Connor commented.

