Police: 1 dead, 2 critical in Brewerytown triple shooting

Authorities say a woman is dead and two men are in critical condition following a triple shooting Friday night in a North Philadelphia neighborhood.

Police responded to the 2500 block of Ingersoll Street in Brewerytown just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 36-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim, whose identity has not been released by police, was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she died.

Police say two additional victims, a 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, arrived at Temple Hospital with gunshot wounds. Both men were placed in critical condition.

Investigators are trying to find out exactly where the deadly shooting took place. No arrests have been reported and a motive for the violence remains unknown.

