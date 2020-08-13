Police: 12-year-old boy evades police in stolen car, crashes into pole in Atlantic City

article

Authorities in Atlantic City say a 12-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly evaded police in a stolen car before crashing into a pole Monday morning.

Police say an officer was flagged down by a concerned civilian on New Jersey Avenue around 10 a.m. The individual reportedly told police that a car driven by a young boy was seen speeding in the area.

When police tried to stop the car, officers say the juvenile driver speed away and crashed into a pole on Connecticut Avenue. Police say the car had been reported stolen earlier that morning.

The boy was arrested and later taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure. He was released into the custody of his mother.

Authorities charged the boy with receiving stolen property, eluding police, and several traffic violations.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP