Police: 14-year-old charged in stabbing death of man

Officials say a 14-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody and charged with murder in connection to a stabbing that happened Saturday.

Police resonded to a report of an apparent stabbing at approximately 2:45 p.m. and discovered a 38-year-old male victim with a stab wound to the right side of his abdomen.

The victim was rushed to Jersey Shore Medical Center but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. He was later identified as Mohammed Khater of Brick Township.

The 14-year-old juvenile was also charged with Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful use and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

