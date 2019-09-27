Police: 15 students sickened after eating laced edibles at school

Police and medics are at the scene of Philadelphia school where authorities say at least 15 students were sickened after eating laced edibles Friday morning.

The incident was reported at 9:48 a.m., according to police, at the West Oak Lane Charter School on the 7100 block of Stenton Avenue.

SkyFOX over the scene of West Oak Lane Charter School, where police say students were sickened after eating laced edibles. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

According to initial information provided by police, a student brought the laced edibles in the form of marshmallow squares and gave them to at least 15 fellow students.

All of the students were being first evaluated at the scene by ambulance medics.

No additional information was immediately available.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole is headed to the scene and will have more information on tonight's FOX 29 News at 5 and 6.

Stay with FOX 29 News and FOX29.com for more on this developing story.