Police: 15-year-old boy missing from Lehigh County

Police in Bucks County are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has not been seen in over a week.

Detectives say Ryan Saxton left his home in the Macungie borough of Lehigh County on July 13th. Saxton had recently moved to the area after spending most of his life in Quakertown borough of Bucks County.

Police say Saxton was last seen wearing a black tank top, jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information on Ryan's where abouts is urged to call Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876.