Police: 15-year-old wounded in Northern Liberties shooting

Philadelphia police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot at a basketball court in Northern Liberties.

It happened at 8th and Poplar streets around 7 p.m. Friday.

SKYFOX flew over the scene in Northern Liberties Friday night.

According to police, the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

__

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP