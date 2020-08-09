Police: 19-year-old shot three times in Frankford

article

A 19-year-old male is in critical but stable condition after he was shot three times in Frankford.

The victim was found suffering three gunshot wounds on the 1800 block of Pratt Street just after 2:30 Sunday morning, officials said.

Philadelphia police investigate a 19-year-old shot three times in Frankford.

The male was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon was found and no arrests have been made.

