Police: 2 charged in string of robberies victimizing casino patrons, employees

Police announced charges against two men in connection with a string of 16 robberies victimizing casino patrons and employees on their way home.

One man says his son and daughter-in-law were followed home to South Philadelphia from the Rivers Casino, attacked and robbed.

"They take from them her purse, cell phone, credit cards, some cash," he told FOX 29.

Detectives say ringleader Perry Kellam and Tyroen Tarpley have been on a roll for months now by carefully tracking casino patrons and employees late at night. Investigators say on 10 occasions Kellam followed the mostly Asian victims to their homes in Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware counties.

"The main suspect, Perry Kellam, along with his accomplice, Tyrone Tarpley, would rush them, knock them down, big men, knock them down and rob them. On two occasions a gun was used," Philadelphia Police Lt. Pat Dougherty said.

Investigators say these suspects were so brazen that on several occasions they took the money they stole from patrons and employees then returned to the casino to gamble away the stolen money.

Sources say the suspects' black Dodge Charger and cell phones were tracked by the State Attorney General's Office, the FBI and Philadelphia detectives using sophisticated high tech equipment that eventually led to the arrests.

