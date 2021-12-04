Police: 2 dead in suspected homicide-suicide at home in Sussex County

article

Delaware State Police say two men were fatally shot in a suspected homicide-suicide at a Bridgeville home.

Police say a couple returned home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and the wife was in a first-floor bathroom when she heard footsteps upstairs, where her brother lives, then a loud bang.

She found her husband with an apparent gunshot wound and ran to a neighbor’s home and police were called.

Police say responding officers found the woman’s husband dead in the family room and when they searched the home, they found the suspect dead upstairs in his bedroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both men were pronounced dead at the home. Police says there’s no concern for public safety.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter