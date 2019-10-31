Police: 2 hurt, 1 critical in shooting at apartment complex in Ogontz

Authorities have arrested a man who they say shot two people Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Ogontz.

Police responded to the area of 17th Street and Chelten Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Responding officers reportedly saw a suspect pointing a gun towards the front gate of a nearby apartment complex.

The suspect allegedly dropped the gun and tried to flee on foot after he saw the officers. Police were able to detain the man after a short foot pursuit.

Upon investigation of the area, officers found a 25-year-old in the courtyard of the apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital and listed in extremely critical condition.

A 22-year-old woman was also found shot once in the leg. She was also taken to Jefferson Hospital, along with her 1-year-old child. Authorities say the child was unharmed.

Police are working to gather more information on this incident and will provide updates upon completion of their investigation.