Police: 2 men charged with man's murder during Rhawnhurst home invasion

Police have announced the arrests of two men in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man during a Rhawnhurst home invasion.

It happened on the 1900 block of Stanwood Street on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Jeffrey Sandine, 23, was shot and killed during the Rhawnhurst home invasion.

According to police, Martin and Collins burst into the bedroom Jeffrey Sandine and shot him multiple times. Sandine was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Jonathan Collins, 20, of Megargee Street, was arrested Thursday. Jerome Martin, 27, of South Frazier Street, was arrested Friday. Both were charged with murder and related offenses.