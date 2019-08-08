Police: Man shot, killed in home invasion in Rhawnhurst

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion that left a man dead in the city's Rhawnhurst section.

It happened on the 1900 block of Stanwood Street around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, two men burst into the man's bedroom and shot him. Police say he was shot once in the chest and once in the side. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he died. The victim's mother told police the two men came in through the front door and first pointed a gun at her before going to the bedroom.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Jeffery Sandine.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

