Police: 2 men found shot to death inside Kensington home
article
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating after two men were found shot to death inside a home in Kensington.
It happened on the 2000 block of East Clementine Street Friday night.
According to police, officers discovered a 31-year-old man shot once in the head and a 36-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP