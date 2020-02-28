Police: 2 men found shot to death inside Kensington home

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after two men were found shot to death inside a home in Kensington.

It happened on the 2000 block of East Clementine Street Friday night.

According to police, officers discovered a 31-year-old man shot once in the head and a 36-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

