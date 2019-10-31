Police: 2 men open fire on car at stop sign, suspects sought

Police are searching for at least two suspects after a gun battle erupted at an intersection in East Germantown.

According to investigators, the shooting happened on the 2100 block of Church Lane shortly after 9 p.m.

Officers say the incident escalated after a dark colored Dodge sedan pulled up behind a gray crossover SUV stopped at a stop sign. Video surveillance shows two unknown men emerge from the SUV and begin to fire at the Dodge.

The suspects continued to fire as the Dodge drove in reverse down the block. The pair got back into the SUV and fled the scene southbound on 21st street.

Police reportedly check area hospitals for victims, but did not find anyone.

Authorities describe one suspect as a thin black man wearing a jacket and white sneakers.