Police: 3 men, 1 woman shot inside Kingsessing home

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that sent four people to the hospital in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood Friday morning.

The shooting occurred inside a residence on the 1600 block of South Ithan Street around 4:15 a.m. Friday, but police say they were not notified of the shooting until about 5:30 a.m.

Police say a total of four people were shot, including a 52-year-old man who is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in both legs.

A 51-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot in the stomach and leg, and a 23-year-old man is stable after he was too shot in the leg.

The fourth victim, a 43-year-old woman, is stable after she was shot once in the stomach.

Police say multiple shell casings were found inside the home along with drugs and packaging.

No arrests have been made at this time.

