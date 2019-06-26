Police: 3 men charged in Wilmington dog fighting case

article

Police have arrested three men in connection with an alleged dog fighting incident in Delaware.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on June 13, officers responded to North Pine and Shearman streets for a report of a dog fight in progress.

Officers were told that a large group was gathered on the corner, forcing two dogs to fight on the sidewalk.

Three suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Officials with Delaware’s Office of Animal Welfare transported the dogs to a local veterinarian for injuries sustained in the fight. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Two men – 34-year-old Cory Clark and 38-year-old Javits Sullivan – were charged with four animal cruelty charges and related offenses. Both men were released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Another man, 31-year-old Delonta Gilree of New Castle, was charged with being present at an animal fight. He was released on $1,000 unsecured bail.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding this incident or others is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 302-576-3900.