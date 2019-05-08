Police: 4-year-old child, man shot in Tioga-Nicetown

Police say a 4-year-old and a man were shot on the 4100 block of North Broad Street in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the child was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition. The 27-year-old man is listed in critical condition at Temple.

Three other men in their 20s were shot at two different locations in the area.

So far, no arrests have been made.