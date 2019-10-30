Police: 4-year-old girl injured after falling from second-story window in Francisville

article

Police say a 4-year-old girl was critically injured after she fell from a second-floor window and landed on chairs below in the city's Francisville section.

It happened on the 1700 block of Folsom Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the girl suffered facial injuries. She was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition. She is expected to be transferred to CHOP.

