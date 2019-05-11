Police: 5 wounded in North Philadelphia ambush shooting by 3 teens

Authorities say five men were shot and wounded after being ambushed by a trio of teenagers in North Philadelphia.

Police said three males broke away from a group of 10 or 11 males walking down a street just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, and surveillance video shows three teenagers shortly afterward firing at the group.

"Everybody heard the gunshots," said Sammy Foreman, who knows all five victims. "It's traumatizing. It's something I'm going to remember for the rest of my life."

Foreman recalls walking outside on the 1900 block of North Croskey Street to find his friends pleading for help.

"One of them was saying, 'Don't let me die bro.' He said that a few times. That hurt my heart," he said.

Foreman says as most onlookers fled, he turned back to help the victims into private cars and police cruisers to be taken to the hospital. When FOX 29 talked to him, he had blood on the back of his shirt from one of the victims he helped.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the teens -- estimated at no more than 15 years old -- "were lying in wait waiting for those guys

Foreman says one of the victims is a father of three.

"It's a bad situation to a really good person," he said. "That's why I'm praying he pulls through," he said.

A 26-year-old man shot in the head and wrist was in critical condition Saturday. Others, in stable condition, included a 25-year-old shot in the back, a 26-year-old hit in the forearms, hand and thigh, a 27-year-old hit in the heel and a 32-year-old hit in the back.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.