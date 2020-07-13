Police: 54-year-old shot and killed in Kensington
KENSINGTON - A 54-year-old man was shot and killed in Kensington Monday, authorities say.
Police responded to the 1800 block of East Oakdale Street Monday afternoon, about 12:30, on a shots fired call.
Police discovered 54-year-old Tam Nguyen suffering with a gunshot wound to his chest when they arrived.
The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Authorities indicate a weapon was found and an arrest has been made.
