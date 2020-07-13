Police: 54-year-old shot and killed in Kensington

article

A 54-year-old man was shot and killed in Kensington Monday, authorities say.

Police responded to the 1800 block of East Oakdale Street Monday afternoon, about 12:30, on a shots fired call.

Police discovered 54-year-old Tam Nguyen suffering with a gunshot wound to his chest when they arrived.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Authorities indicate a weapon was found and an arrest has been made.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP