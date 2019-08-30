Police: 7-year-old girl, man wounded in Chester shooting

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man and child wounded in Chester.

It happened on the 400 block of Highland Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 7-year-old girl was struck in the leg. The man, identified as Nathan Blackwell Sr., was struck in the arm and waist. Both victims are listed in good condition.

Police say they are looking for a red Jeep Compass in connection with the shooting.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are urged to contact Detective Michael Canfield at 610-447-7813 or mcanfield268@chesterpolice.org.