A 76-year-old man was shot to death while out on his daily morning walk in Juniata Park, according to police.

The man was found shot in the head near his rear driveway on the 4200 block of L Street around 5:44 a.m.

Police sources told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the elderly man was likely seen as an "easy robbery target."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.