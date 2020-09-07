Police ask for assistance locating missing 13-year-old boy

article

Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage boy.

Officials say 13-year-old Roberto Gonzalez was last seen Sunday, about 1 p.m., on the 3400 block of Reach Street.

Gonzalez is described as 5’7” and weighing about 200 pounds. He has a medium build, black eyes and black hair. He was seen wearing a red shirt and gray pants.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Roberto’s location to please contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or dial 911.

