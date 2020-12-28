Police ask for help locating missing 17-year-old
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Police in Southwest Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
Officials say 17-year-old Tysean Frazier was last seen Saturday, December 26, around noon, on the 5900 block of Trinity Street.
Frazier is described as 5’7" and weighing about 215 pounds. He has a medium build, brown eyes and black hair.
Police ask anyone with information regarding Frazier’s location to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or dial 911.
