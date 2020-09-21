Police ask for help locating missing 60-year-old woman

article

Police in Philadelphia are asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing 60-year-old woman.

Officials stated 60-year-old Madelene Tice was last seen Sunday about 10:30 in the morning on the 4700 block of Leiper Street.

Tice is described as 5’7” and weighing about 120 pounds. Officials say she has a small build, blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a sweatshirt with “Wildwood” on it and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with information on Madelene’s whereabouts to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or dial 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!