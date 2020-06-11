Police: Body found in suitcase in Kensington

Philadelphia police say they are investigating after a body was found inside a suitcase in Kensington.

Investigators say the grim discovery was made near Kensington and Allegheny just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to police, the remains of a white female were found inside a large black suitcase. Her age is unknown at this time.

The cause of death is under investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP