Police: Body found in suitcase in Kensington
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police say they are investigating after a body was found inside a suitcase in Kensington.
Investigators say the grim discovery was made near Kensington and Allegheny just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to police, the remains of a white female were found inside a large black suitcase. Her age is unknown at this time.
The cause of death is under investigation.
