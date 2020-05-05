Police: Bucks County boy, 13, missing after taking family car, changing license plates

article

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to search for a missing 13-year-old Milford Township boy they say is traveling in his family’s minivan.

Back on Sunday, around 3:30 a.m., police say Kadin Kent Willauer was seen leaving his home in his parents’ 2016 town and country minivan.

About 25 minutes after Kadin was seen leaving his home, he was observed on surveillance video at a gas station in Upper Saucon Township filling up the van’s tank and also changing the van’s license plates.

The new plates read ZGW-4969.

Kadin is described by police as a white male, standing 5’9”, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a jacket, and a black baseball hat.

Anyone who has seen Kadin or has information as to his whereabouts is requested to contact Pennsylvania State Police – Dublin at 215-249-9191.

