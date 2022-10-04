Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways

Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were arrested on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police.

The driver was wanted in connection with a residential burglary-turned-robbery in the Walnut area, police said. During that incident, the homeowner was home and spotted the suspect in the garage via home surveillance cameras. It's unclear if anything was taken by the suspect(s).

The suspect collided with at least three cars during the pursuit, which lasted over an hour.

At one point, the driver was seen throwing papers out the window.

The BMW lost a wheel during the pursuit and drove on its rims at a high rate of speed.

Eventually, the vehicle lost its back bumper.

The pursuit came to an end after the vehicle lost control on the 91 Freeway and crashed into the back of a big rig.

Authorities said a total of four people were in the car. Two were arrested after fleeing across the 91 Freeway during rush hour traffic.

Pursuit suspects run across the 91 Freeway during rush hour traffic in an attempt to evade police.

The other two remained in the vehicle after it crashed into the big rig and became disabled. They were subsequently detained.

No one was seriously injured.

Additional details were not immediately available.