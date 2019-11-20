Police: Del. mother abused children with high heel, baseball bat, belts

article

A 35-year-old woman is accused of abusing two of her young children in Delaware.

Christina R. Morris, 35, was charged with multiple counts of child abuse, unlawful imprisonment, terroristic threatening and related offenses.

Troopers were dispatched to Beebe Medical Center around 1 a.m. on Thursday for a child abuse case. Responding officers learned a 12-year-old girl had been brought to the hospital by her father with significant injuries to her face.

Investigators said the victim had escaped her home, where she was being held by her mother, Christina Morris, and physically abused.

Further investigation revealed that two other children were being held in the home, a 14-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl. Troopers responded to the home on West Circle Drive in Milton, where Morris was taken into custody without incident. The two children were also located and taken into custody.

Authorities said the 12-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were physically abused by Morris on several occasions in which she utilized a high heel shoe, baseball bat and belts. Morris also allegedly handcuffed the 12-year-old and threatened to kill her.

Police said Morris prevented all of the children from leaving the home. All three children were transported to A.I Dupont Hospital for further treatment.

A search warrant of Morris' home yielded the baseball bat, belts and handcuffs. Police also discovered that the home's windows were frosted and had blocks in them to prevent them from being opened.

Morris was remanded to Women’s Correctional Institution.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime, or have lost a loved one to a sudden death, and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center offers support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline: 1800-VICTIM-1.