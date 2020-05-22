Police: Elderly woman stabbed 11 times by son at apartment Rawhnhurst

article

Authorities say an elderly woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed several times by her son early Friday morning in Rawhnhurst.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on the 7400 block of East Roosevelt Avenue just after 2 a.m. Police found a 71-year-old woman stabbed 11 times in the back and arms.

Emergency responders rushed the woman to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Investigators recovered the knife on the scene. Police say the victim's son was not arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation.

