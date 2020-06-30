Police: Father shot son in leg during argument in West Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police have arrested a man after they say he shot his adult son during an argument Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on the 600 block of North 65th Street.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots and arrived to find the father standing in the doorway with a firearm holstered on his hip.

The father was detained and police say he informed them that he was involved in an argument with his wife and 24-year-old son inside their home. During the argument he allegedly shot his son in the leg, claiming he did so because he believed his son had a firearm in his fanny pack.

Investigators recovered the father's gun and are continuing to investigate. There's no word on the son's condition at this time.

___

