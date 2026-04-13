Phoenixville man charged after child brings loaded gun to elementary school

The Brief A Phoenixville man is charged after a student brought a loaded handgun to Harres Hill Elementary School on Monday, April 13. Police say the child’s father, Russell Matthews, admitted to putting the gun in the wrong backpack. No one was hurt and the firearm was secured by school staff, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.



A 58-year-old Phoenixville man faces charges after police say his child brought a loaded handgun to Harres Hill Elementary School on Monday, April 13, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and East Pikeland Township Police Department.

What we know:

Officers were called to Harres Hill Elementary School around 12:18 p.m. after a student discovered a loaded semiautomatic handgun in their backpack, according to the criminal complaint.

School staff secured the backpack and firearm in a locked drawer before police arrived. The gun was loaded with five rounds of ammunition, police say.

The student recognized the handgun as belonging to a relative and immediately told a school counselor, according to the criminal complaint.

Father charged after police interview

Police interviewed the student’s father, Russell Matthews, who told officers he had accidentally placed the firearm in the wrong backpack.

Matthews is charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. Arraignment and bail information have not been released.

District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said, "We are grateful to the school officials and the East Pikeland Township Police Department who worked quickly to ensure that Harres Hill Elementary School is safe again."

The East Pikeland Township Police Department is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 610-935-0606.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about Matthews’ arraignment or bail status. It is also unclear if additional charges may be filed or what steps the school will take moving forward.