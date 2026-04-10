4 suspects sought in Philadelphia triple shooting that left innocent bystander dead

The Brief Police are looking for four suspects in connection with a deadly triple shooting that happened earlier this week. Imani Ringgold, 20, was killed in the shooting and two others were injured. Ringgold is believed to have been an innocent bystander who had just purchased lunch and was heading back to her place of work when she was shot.



Philadelphia police have identified two suspects in connection with a triple shooting that left an innocent bystander dead.

Investigators say they are still working to identify two other suspects and are seeking the public’s assistance in their investigation.

The backstory:

Police responded to the 5900 block of Market Street around 6:30 p.m. back on April 7 for reports of a shooting with multiple victims.

Mustafa King (L) and Zaire Manning (R) have been identified by police as suspects in a deadly triple shooting. Investigators are still working to identify two other suspects in the shooting.

Responding officers found 20-year-old Imani Ringgold and two others suffering from gunshot wounds and transported them to nearby hospitals.

Ringgold later succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators later revealed that Ringgold was not the target of the shooting, but was an innocent bystander who had just bought lunch and was heading back to her place of work.

What we know:

Police announced Monday that they were searching for as many as four suspects in connection with the shooting.

Investigators have identified Mustafa King, 26, and Zaire Manning, 21, as suspects in the shooting. Both are wanted on multiple charges, including murder.

Two additional suspects believed to be connected to the incident have not yet been identified police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the identities or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact police. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.