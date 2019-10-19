Police find 33-year-old man shot dead near disable vehicle on I-95

article

Authorities say a 33-year-old man was found shot in the head on the highway Friday night in Delaware County.

According to police, the man was found dead on the southbound side of I-95 around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was reportedly located a short distance from his broken down vehicle.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, but say he is from Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact investigators at 484-840-1000.