Police: Gas canisters stolen from inside Philly business

Philadelphia police are investigating after gas canisters were stolen from inside a business.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner addressed the theft in a news conference Friday afternoon.

15th District officers responded to a burglary on a commercial property located on the 2300 block of Church Street on Thursday around 9 a.m. When police arrived, they were informed unknown person cut a hole in the fence and removed 19 canisters containing oxygen and another gas from inside of the facility.

These canisters have not yet been recovered by the police and considered to be extremely dangerous in criminal or untrained hands.

Philadelphia Police are asking for anyone with any information on the robbery to call 911 or the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS.

