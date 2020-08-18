Police: Hotel manager sexually abused women looking for a job

article

On Aug. 18, a 51-year-old hotel manager in Phoenix was arrested and is accused of several sex crimes against women during job interviews, as well as a female guest.

The reported crimes happened between January 2019 and June 2020 in the areas of 1500 N. 52nd St. and 5100 W. McDowell Rd.

Phoenix Police say reports came in about Chandulal Dhanani sexually abusing women by grabbing their body parts during job interviews. Another incident was reported by a guest.

Dhanani is expected to face six counts of sexual abuse and one count of assault, the department said, adding that DNA evidence links him back to at least one of the incidents.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the reported incidents to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or remain anonymous by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.