Norristown officer hits naked man with police car; investigation underway

Norristown police say an officer struck a naked man with a police vehicle while responding to reports of a person blocking traffic and damaging cars at Stanbridge and West Airy streets on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Police response after reports of dangerous behavior

What we know:

Officers responded after reports of a naked individual standing in the road, vandalizing a parked vehicle, and hitting passing cars, according to the Norristown Police Department.

"The events depicted in this video are very concerning and a full investigation is underway," said the Norristown Police Department.

The department said the officer who struck the man has been placed on administrative leave.

Police say the man was detained and received medical attention at the scene.

The department emphasized its commitment to transparency and accountability in handling the situation.

Investigation and community response

Timeline:

The incident happened on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 4, and was quickly turned over to the Montgomery County Detective Bureau for a use of force investigation.

What they're saying:

Police said, "We recognize that this incident is concerning to our community. Our priority remains the safety and well-being of all residents, including individuals experiencing crises."

Authorities are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368 to assist with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of those involved or details about the man’s condition after the incident. It is also unclear what led to the man’s behavior before officers arrived.