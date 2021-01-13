Police identify man shot and killed while walking dog in Brewerytown

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while walking his dog in the city's Brewerytown neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area of 31st and Jefferson Streets just before 7 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police say 25-year-old Milan Loncar was shot once in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Police are reviewing surveillance video of two men who walked up to the victim and reached into his pockets before shooting him.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

