Police in Frankford ask for assistance locating endangered, missing 16-year-old

Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered, missing 16-year-old girl.

Authorities say 16-year-old Tyshiera Woods was last seen just before 11 p.m. Monday, September 28, on the 1600 block of Pratt Street.

Tyshiera is described as 5’7” and weighing about 130 pounds. She has a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. She was seen wearing a Toy Story t-shirt and gray biking shorts.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Tyshiera’s whereabouts to contact Northeast Detective Division at 1215-686-3153 or call 911.

